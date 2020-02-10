Lifestyle

WATCH | Top moments from the 92nd annual Oscars

10 February 2020 - 10:47 By Deepa Kesa

Big winners at the the 92nd Academy Awards have come and gone, but not without several memorable moments.

The night kicked off with a performance from Janelle Monae, during which she shouted:  “It's time to come alive because the Oscars is so white.”

Representation was a popular topic of discussion at the 2020 Oscars, with many criticising the lack of nominees of colour in acting categories and the severe lack of female directing nominees.

Here are the major winners from Hollywood’s big night:

Best actor went to Joker star Joaquin Phoenix, who used his speech to talk about the need for society to fight injustices.

Renee Zellweger won best actress for her portrayal of Judy Garland in the biopic Judy.

Best supporting actor went to Brad Pitt for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, and best supporting actress went to Laura Dern for Marriage Story.

Parasite swept with wins for best original screenplay, best international feature film, best director and best picture. The film also made history as the first foreign language film to win the top prize and the first South Korean film to win an Academy Award.

