Who did win an Oscar vs who SHOULD have won one

There had been accusations of race myopia, gender bias and gasps at the many glaringly overlooked films and filmmakers not in contention for an Academy Award this year. But that didn't stop Hollywood's glitterati from putting on their best suits and frocks to find out who would be taking home a coveted Oscar statue on Sunday.

Here are the lists of the nominees in key categories — the winners and the ones who should have won in a perfect world:

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

THE NOMINEES

Antonio Banderas in Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood

Adam Driver in Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix in Joker

Jonathan Pryce in The Two Popes

WHO DID WIN:

Phoenix

WHO SHOULD HAVE WON:

Phoenix. This Oscar is latest in a long line of plaudits for the enigmatic actor's star turn in Joker.