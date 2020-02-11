Lifestyle

The contenders for the WORST movie of the year award at the 2020 Razzies

11 February 2020 - 15:56 By AFP Relaxnews
James Corden and Rebel Wilson stand backstage in cat costumes during the 2020 Oscars; they've been nominated for worst actor and actress for their roles in 'Cats' at this year's Razzies.
James Corden and Rebel Wilson stand backstage in cat costumes during the 2020 Oscars; they've been nominated for worst actor and actress for their roles in 'Cats' at this year's Razzies.
Image: Matt Petit - Handout/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

It's the one award no Hollywood star wants to win.

The Razzies unveiled their annual list of the year's most dreadful movies Saturday, with the critically slated musical Cats at the top — or arguably rock bottom — of the charts.

Among its nine unwanted nominations, Cats landed acting nods for Judi Dench, James Corden, and Rebel Wilson.

The film — an adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical — used computer-generated effects to morph its all-star cast into deeply unnerving half-human, half-cat hybrids.

It received stunningly bad reviews. The Guardian called it a "dreadful hairball of woe," while for the Wall Street Journal it was "a confusing litter box of intentions".

Cats received a further two nominations in the worst screen combo category — for "any two half-feline/half-human hairballs," and "Jason Derulo & his CGI-neutered bulge."

WATCH | The trailer for 'Cats', the movie which racked up the most nominations for this year's Razzies.

Also racking up the nominations were Sylvester Stallone's disastrous latest Rambo sequel, Last Blood, and A Madea Family Funeral, which earned eight nods each.

Formally known as the Golden Raspberry Awards, the Razzies are usually handed out the day before the Oscars, serving to mock the following night's self-congratulatory Tinseltown pageantry.

This year, with the Oscars unusually early and the entire award season curtailed, organisers settled for announcing the nominees instead.

The Razzies were first awarded in 1981 in a Los Angeles living room, the brainchild of UCLA film graduates and industry veterans who chose the raspberry — a symbol of derision — to "honor" the worst in Hollywood movies.

The date of the Razzie award ceremony is still to be announced.

These are all the films up for the Worst Picture award at this year's Razzies:

  • Cats 
  • The Fanatic
  • The Haunting of Sharon Tate
  • A Madea Family Funeral
  • Rambo: Last Blood

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Who did win an Oscar vs who SHOULD have won one

Did the Academy get it right or were some people robbed of their awards? Our film critic weighs in
Lifestyle
1 day ago

All the big winners at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards

War epic '1917 ' shocked the Golden Globes on Sunday by claiming the top prize for best drama film, while Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

WATCH | Top moments from the 92nd annual Oscars

Big Winners at the 2020 Oscars The 92nd Academy Awards have come and gone, but not without several memorable moments.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Secret fears & Miss Universe salary: 8 things you didn't know about Zozibini ... Lifestyle
  2. Best and worst dressed celebs on the 2020 Oscars red carpet The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is an inspiration to many, but who inspires her? Lifestyle
  4. Miss Universe is coming home: here's a list of places Zozibini Tunzi will visit Lifestyle
  5. What it's like to be trapped on a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship Travel

Latest Videos

Centurion barbershop customer on the run after killing robber
Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala dies