The contenders for the WORST movie of the year award at the 2020 Razzies

It's the one award no Hollywood star wants to win.

The Razzies unveiled their annual list of the year's most dreadful movies Saturday, with the critically slated musical Cats at the top — or arguably rock bottom — of the charts.

Among its nine unwanted nominations, Cats landed acting nods for Judi Dench, James Corden, and Rebel Wilson.

The film — an adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical — used computer-generated effects to morph its all-star cast into deeply unnerving half-human, half-cat hybrids.

It received stunningly bad reviews. The Guardian called it a "dreadful hairball of woe," while for the Wall Street Journal it was "a confusing litter box of intentions".

Cats received a further two nominations in the worst screen combo category — for "any two half-feline/half-human hairballs," and "Jason Derulo & his CGI-neutered bulge."