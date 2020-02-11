The contenders for the WORST movie of the year award at the 2020 Razzies
It's the one award no Hollywood star wants to win.
The Razzies unveiled their annual list of the year's most dreadful movies Saturday, with the critically slated musical Cats at the top — or arguably rock bottom — of the charts.
Among its nine unwanted nominations, Cats landed acting nods for Judi Dench, James Corden, and Rebel Wilson.
The film — an adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical — used computer-generated effects to morph its all-star cast into deeply unnerving half-human, half-cat hybrids.
It received stunningly bad reviews. The Guardian called it a "dreadful hairball of woe," while for the Wall Street Journal it was "a confusing litter box of intentions".
Cats received a further two nominations in the worst screen combo category — for "any two half-feline/half-human hairballs," and "Jason Derulo & his CGI-neutered bulge."
WATCH | The trailer for 'Cats', the movie which racked up the most nominations for this year's Razzies.
Also racking up the nominations were Sylvester Stallone's disastrous latest Rambo sequel, Last Blood, and A Madea Family Funeral, which earned eight nods each.
Formally known as the Golden Raspberry Awards, the Razzies are usually handed out the day before the Oscars, serving to mock the following night's self-congratulatory Tinseltown pageantry.
This year, with the Oscars unusually early and the entire award season curtailed, organisers settled for announcing the nominees instead.
The Razzies were first awarded in 1981 in a Los Angeles living room, the brainchild of UCLA film graduates and industry veterans who chose the raspberry — a symbol of derision — to "honor" the worst in Hollywood movies.
The date of the Razzie award ceremony is still to be announced.
These are all the films up for the Worst Picture award at this year's Razzies:
- Cats
- The Fanatic
- The Haunting of Sharon Tate
- A Madea Family Funeral
- Rambo: Last Blood