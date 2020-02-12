WATCH | Cynthia Erivo transforms into the Queen of Soul as 'Genius: Aretha' trailer drops

National Geographic took advantage of the Oscars on February 9 to lift the veil on the next season of its anthology series Genius.

The non-fiction network also revealed that Genius: Aretha will air on May 25 in the United States.

Nominee Cynthia Erivo did not win an Oscar for Best Actress for her role in Harriet, but the awards ceremony telecast did offer a first glimpse of another eagerly awaited project starring the British-Nigerian actress.

The National Geographic series Genius will be devoted to Aretha Franklin.

The flagship channel also took advantage of the occasion to announce that the series will be released in the United States on Memorial Day, a federal public holiday that pays homage to America's armed forces, which falls on May 25.

The series, which comprises eight episodes, will be broadcast on four consecutive evenings by National Geographic.

Cynthia Erivo will play the Queen of Soul in the third season of the Genius anthology.

The series will look back on the singer's exceptional career, which marked both the music world and the American civil rights movement.