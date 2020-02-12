'You're a leader': Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union introduce trans daughter Zaya

Compassionate, world-changer and wise.

These were some of words used to describe Zaya Wade, who was formally introduced to the world as being transgender by her father, retired basketball star Dwyane Wade and stepmother Gabrielle Union on Tuesday.

Wade spoke about his daughter's journey and their support for her and the LGBTQ+ community in a moving interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

“First of all, me and my wife, my wife, Gabrielle Union, we are proud. When I say proud, we are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community. And we're proud allies as well.