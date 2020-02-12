'You're a leader': Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union introduce trans daughter Zaya
Social media showed love and support to the 12-year-old, who was previously known as Zion
Compassionate, world-changer and wise.
These were some of words used to describe Zaya Wade, who was formally introduced to the world as being transgender by her father, retired basketball star Dwyane Wade and stepmother Gabrielle Union on Tuesday.
Wade spoke about his daughter's journey and their support for her and the LGBTQ+ community in a moving interview with Ellen DeGeneres.
“First of all, me and my wife, my wife, Gabrielle Union, we are proud. When I say proud, we are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community. And we're proud allies as well.
.@DwyaneWade is an NBA All-Star. Now he’s a parenting all-star as well. pic.twitter.com/GlBL897qYs— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 11, 2020
“And we take our roles and our responsibility as parents very seriously ... So once Zaya, our 12-year-old, came home — first Zion everybody, I don't know if everyone knows, named Zion, Zion born as a boy — came home and said, 'Hey so I want to talk to you guys. I think, going forward, I want to live my truth and I want to be referenced as she and her'.”
Union meanwhile, took to social media to introduce “compassionate, whip-smart” Zaya.
She also shared a video of Zaya encouraging people afraid of being judged to “not even think about that” and “stay true to yourself”.
Meet Zaya. She's compassionate, loving, whip smart and we are so proud of her. It’s Ok to listen to, love & respect your children exactly as they are. Love and light good people. pic.twitter.com/G2lLVdD2VT— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) February 11, 2020
Wade's interview and Union's post garnered much reaction online, with celebrities and social media users praising Zaya for her bravery and her parents for supporting the youngster.
Zaya speaking TRUTH!!!! https://t.co/VCPudfV7Bc— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) February 12, 2020
Hey, Zaya! We are all so proud of you. Your strength, intelligence, and conscientious worldview is impressive - thank you for being you!— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 12, 2020
You are remarkable parents.— Ottilia Anna MaSibanda (@MaS1banda) February 11, 2020
Zaya is so lucky to have you in her corner.
As are all your children 🤍✨
So inlove with this whole chat!!!!! 😍 Congratulations Zaya 🎉🎊🌈 https://t.co/yTg3HXonDJ— Nerdy Wunsler (@Nobuhle_N) February 12, 2020
Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union and Zaya 😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/i91Fu19eRl— Lesego Tlhabi (@LesegoTlhabi) February 11, 2020