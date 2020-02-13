Lifestyle

Are you a fan of this Miss Universe fan art? Six portraits of Zozibini Tunzi

13 February 2020 - 09:14 By nomvelo masango
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi poses in front of a mural of her at the Nkosi Mtshazi Public Library; she's accompanied by the team responsible for putting it up, Aphethuxolo Sibariboyi, Azola Ntlantsana and Lwando Hlazo.
Image: Supplied/Sowetan

Since bagging the Miss SA title, then the Miss Universe crown, Zozibini Tunzi has become a muse for many artists.

Infamous funeral artist Lebani “Rasta” Sirenje was among the crowd which gathered at OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday to welcome Tunzi as she embarked on her homecoming tour of SA. As others celebrated with song and dance, Rasta was hard at work creating a portrait of the inspirational beauty queen.

His painting didn't go down well with social media art critics, however. Many felt it didn't come close to resembling her.

On Sunday, Tunzi unveiled a mural of herself at the Nkosi Mtshazi Public Library in her hometown, Tsolo, in the Eastern Cape. It was created by Hlazo Lwando, Azola Ntlantsana and Aphethuxolo Sibariboyi.

Professional artists aren't the only ones who've been inspired to try to capture Tunzi's likeness.

Last year, Miss Universe thanked her “pretty talented followers” for sharing portraits they'd created of her, showcasing a few on Instagram.

We know Tunzi is a fan of her fan art, but are you? Here is a selection of some of the most recent pieces on social media:

Miss Universe 2019 #IAm_digital_art

