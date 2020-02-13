Are you a fan of this Miss Universe fan art? Six portraits of Zozibini Tunzi

Since bagging the Miss SA title, then the Miss Universe crown, Zozibini Tunzi has become a muse for many artists.

Infamous funeral artist Lebani “Rasta” Sirenje was among the crowd which gathered at OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday to welcome Tunzi as she embarked on her homecoming tour of SA. As others celebrated with song and dance, Rasta was hard at work creating a portrait of the inspirational beauty queen.

His painting didn't go down well with social media art critics, however. Many felt it didn't come close to resembling her.