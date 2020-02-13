Lifestyle

Fan girl moments in parliament as Zozibini Tunzi & Siya Kolisi attend Sona

13 February 2020 - 19:08 By Jessica Levitt
Zozibini Tunzi was invited by the president.
Image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi and Springbok captain Siya Kolisi were faves among President Cyril Ramaphosa's specially invited guests at #Sona2020.

Sunday Times earlier reported that Tunzi had been extended an invitation by Ramaphosa to attend Sona.

Miss SA pageant spokesperson Janine Walker confirmed Tunzi would enter through a private entrance with Ramaphosa and would not be walking the red carpet.

Walker said she would be wearing a Gert-Johan Coetzee design.

In pictures inside parliament, Tunzi and Kolisi are seen standing as people ask them for pictures.

Selfie alert for fans in parliament during Sona 2020.
Image: Esa Alexander

Guests in the same area all have their phones out capturing snaps of the two.

Cause, you know, levels!

