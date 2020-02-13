Fan girl moments in parliament as Zozibini Tunzi & Siya Kolisi attend Sona
13 February 2020 - 19:08
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi and Springbok captain Siya Kolisi were faves among President Cyril Ramaphosa's specially invited guests at #Sona2020.
Sunday Times earlier reported that Tunzi had been extended an invitation by Ramaphosa to attend Sona.
Miss SA pageant spokesperson Janine Walker confirmed Tunzi would enter through a private entrance with Ramaphosa and would not be walking the red carpet.
Walker said she would be wearing a Gert-Johan Coetzee design.
In pictures inside parliament, Tunzi and Kolisi are seen standing as people ask them for pictures.
Guests in the same area all have their phones out capturing snaps of the two.
Cause, you know, levels!