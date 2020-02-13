IN PICTURES | Miss Universe gets a warm Joburg welcome on victory lap

Nothing could rain on her parade as Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi did a homecoming tour through the streets of Johannesburg on Thursday.

SA’s national treasure, who recently won the international competition crowning her the queen of the Earth, heavens and stars, wore a bright layered dress with a fringed satin-bow finish as she hopped on a red double-decker bus to grace the streets of central Johannesburg.

The outspoken activist and advocate for women empowerment and #BlackGirlMagic started her victory lap at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton. The parade continued to Braamfontein and the CBD, featuring Miss SA Sasha-Lee Olivier as the two waved to delighted crowds.