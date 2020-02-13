IN PICTURES | Miss Universe gets a warm Joburg welcome on victory lap
13 February 2020 - 15:16
Nothing could rain on her parade as Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi did a homecoming tour through the streets of Johannesburg on Thursday.
SA’s national treasure, who recently won the international competition crowning her the queen of the Earth, heavens and stars, wore a bright layered dress with a fringed satin-bow finish as she hopped on a red double-decker bus to grace the streets of central Johannesburg.
The outspoken activist and advocate for women empowerment and #BlackGirlMagic started her victory lap at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton. The parade continued to Braamfontein and the CBD, featuring Miss SA Sasha-Lee Olivier as the two waved to delighted crowds.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.