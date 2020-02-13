Lifestyle

IN PICTURES | Miss Universe gets a warm Joburg welcome on victory lap

13 February 2020 - 15:16 By Busang Senne

Nothing could rain on her parade as Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi did a homecoming tour through the streets of Johannesburg on Thursday.

SA’s national treasure, who recently won the international competition crowning her the queen of the Earth, heavens and stars, wore a bright layered dress with a fringed satin-bow finish as she hopped on a red double-decker bus to grace the streets of central Johannesburg.

The outspoken activist and advocate for women empowerment and #BlackGirlMagic started her victory lap at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton. The parade continued to Braamfontein and the CBD, featuring Miss SA Sasha-Lee Olivier as the two waved to delighted crowds.  

READ MORE

WATCH | Here's what went down at the Miss Universe parade in Joburg

"Zozibini is an inspiration to all"
TshisaLIVE
19 hours ago

Are you a fan of this Miss Universe fan art? Six portraits of Zozibini Tunzi

Since bagging the Miss SA title, then the Miss Universe crown, Zozibini Tunzi has become a muse for many artists
Lifestyle
23 hours ago

The dress, the sash and a private entrance with Ramaphosa: Zozi at Sona

Newly appointed gender-based violence (GBV) ambassador Zozibini Tunzi will attend the state of the nation address (Sona) in parliament on Thursday.
Lifestyle
23 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. This iconic Madiba car vanished 30 years ago - now it may have been found Lifestyle
  2. 'You're a leader': Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union introduce trans daughter Zaya Lifestyle
  3. WATCH | Leopard walks right into lion ambush Travel
  4. IN PICS | The strange and the sublime: fashion on the #Sona2020 red carpet The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. LOL! What Zille, Malema and others should wear on the Sona red carpet The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Malema, De Lille, MPs speak after chaos causes Sona 2020 to be suspended
Zozibini's homecoming: Miss Universe met with cheers in Joburg