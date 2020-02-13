Johannesburg and Cape Town favourites mapped

Google Maps has revealed its users’ favourite bars, restaurants and tourist attractions in and around Cape Town and Johannesburg. And the places loved by tourists and locals aren’t necessarily the places you’d expect.

Here is Google Maps' list of the attractions and the reasons they're proving popular:

Joburg

Restaurants

Ana-Paula's Coffee Shop: Topping the Joburg list isn’t a fine-dining restaurant, but a coffee shop in Krugersdorp. Serving coffee, cakes and lunches, Ana-Paula’s is loved for its beautiful garden, warm and inviting space, tasteful décor and delicious food.

The Marabi Club: This vibey restaurant in New Doornfontein serves cocktails, whiskies, fine-dining dishes, Sunday lunches, late-night pizzas and more, accompanied by live jazz in a speakeasy-like setting. The venue is a landmark evoking the area’s vibrant history and taking visitors back to a time when people would escape hardships in the area’s illegal shebeens in the 1920s.

Ristorante La Trinita: The “best Italian restaurant” in Joburg, in Kyalami, is a small women-owned and run business serving up home-cooked pizzas, pastas and other traditional Italian delicacies. Visitors say they’ve had some of the best meals of their lives there and many feel they are welcomed as warmly as family when they visit.

Bars

Sin+Tax: This cocktail bar in Randburg is ranked at number 88 on the World’s 50 Best Bars for 2019 extended list for its beverages that explore a diverse range of flavours and push boundaries. Some say it feels like they’re in Manhattan, New York, while others liken it to a secret speakeasy. Many reviewers agree that it is the best venue for cocktails and a night out on the town in Johannesburg.