John Legend, R4,500 roses and kinky fortune cookies: what South Africans will gift on V Day

One South African lover wants the driver who will deliver his gift to his Valentine on Friday to serenade her with John Legend's All of Me.

“We think it's best for the relationship if our driver just smiles upon delivery,” NetFlorist spokesperson Thalissa Pillay told TimesLIVE.

From R4,500 splurges on red roses to various quirky requests, South Africans appear to be going all out for Valentine’s Day.

By midday on Wednesday, online florist and gift delivery company NetFlorist had received 22,398 orders for the big day.

More than 900 drivers will deliver at least 180,000 stems of roses across the country.

While red roses continue to be a firm favourite on the day of love, SA lovers are also opting for unusual items.

This year, a personalised giant fortune cookie with a naughty twist has been a hit.