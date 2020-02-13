Hustlenomics comes out tops in SA leg of Chivas Venture 2020

It’s no secret that SA has significant social and environmental challenges that need urgent solutions. There is also no shortage of bright young minds who continually dream up creative and authentic solutions – and then make them a reality. This is where Chivas Venture steps in.

Nhlanhla Ndlovu, 35 of Hustlenomics is the SA finalist of Chivas Venture 2020, a global platform that supports social entrepreneurs who are using business to solve social and environmental issues, giving them an opportunity to attract investment and funding on a global stage. Ndlovu competed against three other impressive participants at the SA finals held in Johannesburg in January, to walk away with the title.

Nhlanhla Ndlovu, the township hustler

The qualified bricklayer was raised in a backroom shack behind the tiny four-roomed house in Soweto his large family called home. Having to share such a small living space with his siblings while going through all the growth stages of becoming a man, inspired and motivated him to build his own space in the family yard.

His bricklaying skills were put to the test while building a formal structure in the backyard, and he joined forces with friends, who were skilled in plumbing and carpentry. Together they built his first structure in his own backyard, and it is this same structure that was recently used by the family to expand their living space and create a dignified home.