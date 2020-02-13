The dress, the sash and a private entrance with Ramaphosa: Zozi at Sona

Newly appointed gender-based violence (GBV) ambassador Zozibini Tunzi will attend the state of the nation address (Sona) in parliament on Thursday.

Tunzi, who is on a parade tour in Johannesburg, is set to make her way to Cape Town later on Thursday.

She'll be honouring the invite

Tunzi said she felt privileged to be a guest of President Cyril Ramaphosa, a man she greatly admires.

“It is an honour to be invited as a guest of the president to one of the events that underpins our democracy, the state of the nation address. I feel very privileged to have been asked to attend by our President, Cyril Ramaphosa, a man I greatly admire."

TimesLIVE reported that parliament revealed that Miss Universe and captain of the Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok team Siya Kolisi will be among the event's 2,000 guests.