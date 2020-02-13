The dress, the sash and a private entrance with Ramaphosa: Zozi at Sona
Newly appointed gender-based violence (GBV) ambassador Zozibini Tunzi will attend the state of the nation address (Sona) in parliament on Thursday.
Tunzi, who is on a parade tour in Johannesburg, is set to make her way to Cape Town later on Thursday.
She'll be honouring the invite
Tunzi said she felt privileged to be a guest of President Cyril Ramaphosa, a man she greatly admires.
“It is an honour to be invited as a guest of the president to one of the events that underpins our democracy, the state of the nation address. I feel very privileged to have been asked to attend by our President, Cyril Ramaphosa, a man I greatly admire."
TimesLIVE reported that parliament revealed that Miss Universe and captain of the Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok team Siya Kolisi will be among the event's 2,000 guests.
A special meeting
Tunzi will, however, not be walking the red carpet like the rest of the politicians.
Miss SA pageant spokesperson Janine Walker told Sunday Times that Tunzi will enter through a private entrance with Ramaphosa. — LEVELS!
“Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi will not arrive with politicians on the red carpet. She will enter through a private entrance with President Cyril Ramaphosa,” said Walker.
What will she wear?
According to Walker, Tunzi will be dressed by none other than designer to the stars Gert-Johan Coetzee.
“She will not be wearing the Miss Universe crown, but she will be wearing the sash,” Walker said.
Tunzi returned to SA on Saturday for the first time since securing the coveted Miss Universe title in Atlanta, US, in December.
Ramaphosa asked Tunzi to be the ambassador against GBV as he took up the position of AU chair at the weekend.