Lifestyle

The dress, the sash and a private entrance with Ramaphosa: Zozi at Sona

13 February 2020 - 08:54 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi will attend Sona on Thursday, dressed by none other than Gert-Johan Coetzee.
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi will attend Sona on Thursday, dressed by none other than Gert-Johan Coetzee.
Image: Supplied/ Miss SA

Newly appointed gender-based violence (GBV) ambassador Zozibini Tunzi will attend the state of the nation address (Sona) in parliament on Thursday.

Tunzi, who is on a parade tour in Johannesburg, is set to make her way to Cape Town later on Thursday.

She'll be honouring the invite

Tunzi said she felt privileged to be a guest of President Cyril Ramaphosa, a man she greatly admires.

“It is an honour to be invited as a guest of the president to one of the events that underpins our democracy, the state of the nation address. I feel very privileged to have been asked to attend by our President, Cyril Ramaphosa, a man I greatly admire."

TimesLIVE reported that parliament revealed that Miss Universe and captain of the Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok team Siya Kolisi will be among the event's 2,000 guests.

WATCH | Zozibini Tunzi: There’s no place like home, no place like SA

Zozi is happy to be home where she gathers her strength!
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

A special meeting

Tunzi will, however, not be walking the red carpet like the rest of the politicians.

Miss SA pageant spokesperson Janine Walker told Sunday Times that Tunzi will enter through a private entrance with Ramaphosa. — LEVELS!

“Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi will not arrive with politicians on the red carpet. She will enter through a private entrance with President Cyril Ramaphosa,” said Walker.

What will she wear?

According to Walker, Tunzi will be dressed by none other than designer to the stars Gert-Johan Coetzee.

“She will not be wearing the Miss Universe crown, but she will be wearing the sash,” Walker said.

Tunzi returned to SA on Saturday for the first time since securing the coveted Miss Universe title in Atlanta, US, in December.

Ramaphosa asked Tunzi to be the ambassador against GBV as he took up the position of  AU chair at the weekend.

MORE

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi elected ambassador for fight against gender-based violence

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement at the weekend
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Giant float, wall mural & a lekker braai: Mzansi's happy to have Zozi Tunzi home!

A week of celebrations is planned for Miss Universe
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

I don’t want girls to want to be like me, says Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi

The beauty queen says her success shouldn't be seen as a benchmark, but rather a springboard
Lifestyle
4 days ago

Most read

  1. This iconic Madiba car vanished 30 years ago - now it may have been found Lifestyle
  2. Secret fears & Miss Universe salary: 8 things you didn't know about Zozibini ... Lifestyle
  3. WATCH | Leopard walks right into lion ambush Travel
  4. Best and worst dressed celebs on the 2020 Oscars red carpet The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. 'You're a leader': Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union introduce trans daughter Zaya Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Centurion barbershop customer on the run after killing robber
Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala dies