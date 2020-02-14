'Born who they are': celebs who've embraced their transgender kids

This week the world was formally introduced to Zaya, the “whip smart and compassionate” daughter of basketball star Dwyane Wade, who identifies as transgender.

While the reveal sparked much praise and support for the youngster born Zion, and her family, she's not the first child of a celebrity to come out as transgender.

Over the last few years, a number of famous faces have spoken out about their children's journeys in transitioning, sparking conversations around the issue.