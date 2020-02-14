Lifestyle

'Born who they are': celebs who've embraced their transgender kids

14 February 2020 - 15:45 By khanyisile ngcobo
Charlize Theron with a much younger Jackson Theron, who's since identified as a girl. File photo.
Image: JB Lacroix/WireImage via Getty Images

This week the world was formally introduced to Zaya, the “whip smart and compassionate” daughter of basketball star Dwyane Wade, who identifies as transgender.

While the reveal sparked much praise and support for the youngster born Zion, and her family, she's not the first child of a celebrity to come out as transgender.

Over the last few years, a number of famous faces have spoken out about their children's journeys in transitioning, sparking conversations around the issue.

'You're a leader': Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union introduce trans daughter Zaya

Social media showed love and support to the 12-year-old, who was previously known as Zion Wade
2 days ago

Here's how Zaya's stepmother, Gabrielle Union, and other A-listers have embraced their children's decisions to transition:

GABRIELLE UNION-WADE

Earlier this week the actress took to Twitter to say how “proud” she was of Zaya.

She added a message to other parents too, saying: “It's Ok to listen to, love & respect your children exactly as they are.”

CHARLIZE THERON

Last year, the South African-born Oscar-winning actress revealed that her child Jackson Theron, who was raised as a boy, identifies as a girl.

The Hollywood star told the Daily Mail that she had raised Jackson as a boy until he told her at the age of three that he was “not a boy”.

Theron told the publication that she's raising “two beautiful daughters” who were “born who they are”.

SADE

Another child of a celebrity who has revealed he's transgender is singer Sade Adu's son Izaak Adu, who recently penned a post on Instagram thanking his mother for her support during his transition.

Izaak, born Mickailia Ila Adu, came out as transgender in 2016 according to the Daily Mail and has documented his journey to transitioning since then.

In the heartwarming post, Izaak thanked the songstress for “staying by my side for these past 6 months” and fighting for him and encouraging him when times were tough.

