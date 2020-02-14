Have you found your love match? What your taste buds say about your personality

Your date orders steak and shakes salt all over the chips before tasting them

Watch out for a competitive and ambitious nature. Clinical psychologist Dr Jen Nash recently shared that salty foods are linked to impatience and intense gratification.

This type will most likely use their hooter when stuck in Fourways traffic or get frustrated if the Shisa Nyama in Langa doesn’t have their favourite boerewors.

If they like their meat medium rare, you might be dealing with a perfectionist; medium, they’re a mild-mannered softie; and well-done, they’re no nonsense.

Hit the eject button if they go for the bloodiest, bluest option. They’ll tend to be cool, dissociated and pretend they never followed the #KFCproposal.

They say: ‘I’ll have the vindaloo curry, a side of chakalaka and don’t forget the chilli, please’

Wow. You might just be playing with fire here. Thrill seekers love spicy food. According to research conducted at Pennsylvania State University, US, if people enjoy the burning sensation of capsicum or carry that hot sauce in their bag, it’s the equivalent of chasing intense stimulation and they like living on the edge. Your next date may be a jump off Orlando Towers in Soweto.

What’s their love language? Your potential partner is partial to being rewarded — so amp up the praise to up your chances of a second date if you’re interested in a life full of adventure.

Mogodu with dombolo is the only thing your prospective bae wants for dinner.

Do you want the good news or the bad news first? A study published in the Appetite: Eating and Drinking journal showed that there is a strong correlation between liking bitter foods or drinks and antisocial personality traits.

Ouch! But don’t discount the person sitting across from you just yet: consider that while this dish naturally has a unique and slightly bitter flavour, the way it’s cooked may mask this. This SA delight is definitely an acquired taste.

Give them another chance, unless they also ask for a strong black coffee at the end of the meal or if they’ve been downing G&T’s throughout dinner.

They’re having a tough time choosing between the Greek salad or poké bowl.

What to read into this? A recent Helsinki Birth Cohort study looked at the association between personality and key health behaviours or dietary intake. It said that highly conscientious people are more likely to wear seat belts, work out, get enough sleep and eat fruits and vegetables.

You may have found yourself someone who’ll sign up for the Comrades or Midmar Mile and regularly gives money to the person selling Homeless Talk.