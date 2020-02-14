The top 20 romantic movies Mzansi is most likely to watch this V Day

With love in the air, the global financial comparison platform Finder.com compiled a list of the top 20 romantic movies South Africans are most likely to snuggle up with this Valentine's Day.

The company analysed the google trends data of online database IMDB, a platform that stores information related to films, television programs, streaming and online streaming content, to find which films were the most popular in February 2019.

Topping the list is the 1990s movie Truly, Madly, Deeply.

The film, starring English starlet Juliet Stevenson, is about a woman struggling to deal with the death of her husband, who finds his way back into her life as a ghost.

Other notable movies in the top five are What Women Want and the 2018 blockbuster Crazy Rich Asians.

See the full list below.

Top 20 Valentine’s Day films in SA

Truly, Madly, Deeply

What Women Want

Juliet, Naked

Crazy Rich Asians

Tristan & Isolde

A Room with a View

At First Sight

Scott Pilgrim vs.the World

The Truth About Cats & Dogs

Strictly Ballroom

P.S. I Love You

The Thomas Crown Affair

The Notebook

Out of Africa

500 Days of Summer

Pretty Woman

Dirty Dancing

Isn't It Romantic

Me Before You

Sense and Sensibility

Globally The Fault In Our Stars, the story of two cancer-afflicted teenagers who meet and fall in love at a cancer support group, took first prize.