The top 20 romantic movies Mzansi is most likely to watch this V Day
With love in the air, the global financial comparison platform Finder.com compiled a list of the top 20 romantic movies South Africans are most likely to snuggle up with this Valentine's Day.
The company analysed the google trends data of online database IMDB, a platform that stores information related to films, television programs, streaming and online streaming content, to find which films were the most popular in February 2019.
Topping the list is the 1990s movie Truly, Madly, Deeply.
The film, starring English starlet Juliet Stevenson, is about a woman struggling to deal with the death of her husband, who finds his way back into her life as a ghost.
Other notable movies in the top five are What Women Want and the 2018 blockbuster Crazy Rich Asians.
See the full list below.
Top 20 Valentine’s Day films in SA
- Truly, Madly, Deeply
- What Women Want
- Juliet, Naked
- Crazy Rich Asians
- Tristan & Isolde
- A Room with a View
- At First Sight
- Scott Pilgrim vs.the World
- The Truth About Cats & Dogs
- Strictly Ballroom
- P.S. I Love You
- The Thomas Crown Affair
- The Notebook
- Out of Africa
- 500 Days of Summer
- Pretty Woman
- Dirty Dancing
- Isn't It Romantic
- Me Before You
- Sense and Sensibility
Globally The Fault In Our Stars, the story of two cancer-afflicted teenagers who meet and fall in love at a cancer support group, took first prize.