Feminism
Austen-era women were not the meek, subservient creatures you think they were
From sexual favours to swearing and drinking - everything you think you know about 19th-century women is wrong, writes Emily Brand
16 February 2020 - 00:02
The imminent adaptation of Emma, starring Anya Taylor-Joy, which happily promises to be more searingly comic than most, nevertheless presents the cast of usual suspects: pretty, well-heeled young ladies destined for romantic entanglement; meek female subservients; faintly ludicrous old spinsters. It's the model of Georgian womanhood we've come to feel comfortable with.
But as reassuring as this Regency-era escapism may be, our reliance on it not only perpetuates the idea of a lost "polite" age that never really existed, but also does a disservice to those who lived through it...
