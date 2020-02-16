Boksburg beatboxer wows varsity crowd on a jungle campus in India
Morgan Pienaar, aka Morgan Beatbox, says the experience taught him some new tricks that he'll be using in future performances
16 February 2020 - 00:00
Music breaks boundaries. Researchers at Denkin University in Victoria, Australia, proved a direct link between the happiness levels of 1,000 test subjects and their self-reported music consumption.
Happiness and passion are the two characteristics found in abundance in Morgan Pienaar, aka Morgan Beatbox, who is regarded as an international celebrity beatboxer having won the South African Beatbox Championships multiple times...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.