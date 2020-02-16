Boksburg beatboxer wows varsity crowd on a jungle campus in India

Morgan Pienaar, aka Morgan Beatbox, says the experience taught him some new tricks that he'll be using in future performances

Music breaks boundaries. Researchers at Denkin University in Victoria, Australia, proved a direct link between the happiness levels of 1,000 test subjects and their self-reported music consumption.



Happiness and passion are the two characteristics found in abundance in Morgan Pienaar, aka Morgan Beatbox, who is regarded as an international celebrity beatboxer having won the South African Beatbox Championships multiple times...