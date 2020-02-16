Car Review

Comfy Volvo XC60 is a bit too middle of the road

Driving this Volvo SUV is like a quiet night with an alcohol-free beer — damn pleasurable, but not overly exciting

According to Google, I am three years away from being middle-aged yet in many respects I feel that I already am. The evidence is everywhere. Take, for example, the latest additions to my iTunes library.



Scroll through the "Recently Added" section and you will find a copy of Buena Vista Social Club, Ottmar Liebert's greatest hits and Sting's Ten Summoner's Tales: pleasant but largely innocuous background music tailor-made for a Friday dinner party spent with a few friends...