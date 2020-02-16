Art

Curators compare notes about the latest exhibits at Jozi's top art galleries

The Stevenson and the Goodman Gallery are both hosting shows which speak to ways of seeing and being seen, but they raise different issues

While everything that's anything art-related seems to be taking place in Cape Town this month, two different yet equally refreshing shows are on at Joburg's major commercial art spaces.



Goodman Gallery hosts Bôna, their first exhibition by late photographer Thabiso Sekgala since his death in 2014. Sculptural painter Dada Khanyisa presents Good Feelings at Stevenson, their first solo show in Joburg. Despite how disparate these two shows are, they both speak to ways of seeing and being seen...