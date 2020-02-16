Death of a humble waiter stirs Twitter hearts
16 February 2020 - 00:00
It was a simple friendship but it meant the world to radio sports editor Cindy Poluta.
So when the man she picked up in her car every morning disappeared, she set out to find him . only to discover he had been stabbed to death...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.