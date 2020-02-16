Interior Sesign
Ernst H Eloff's inspired design takes centre stage at Decorex Cape Town
Visitors at the décor exhibition can look forward to the furniture and lighting from his collection, and some new pieces on show for the first time
16 February 2020 - 00:00
Every year Decorex Cape Town brings together a collection of the best in the interior decor scene. One of the highlights of the show is the Designer Spotlight, which for 2020 is Ernst H Eloff.
Eloff's deep love of craft began at a young age. As a child he spent a lot of time making things, the start of his commitment to process...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.