Interior Sesign

Ernst H Eloff's inspired design takes centre stage at Decorex Cape Town

Visitors at the décor exhibition can look forward to the furniture and lighting from his collection, and some new pieces on show for the first time

Every year Decorex Cape Town brings together a collection of the best in the interior decor scene. One of the highlights of the show is the Designer Spotlight, which for 2020 is Ernst H Eloff.



Eloff's deep love of craft began at a young age. As a child he spent a lot of time making things, the start of his commitment to process...