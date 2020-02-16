Falling in love with an online ghostwriter

In Cyrano de Bergerac, the large-nosed titular character desperately wants to confess his love for his cousin, Roxane, but worries she will never return the compliment because he is too ugly. He devises a devilish solution that still brings delight to literature students today, writing a series of romantic letters under the name of his more handsome rival, Christian.



James Preece, a self-styled “dating guru” based in London, might not look much like Cyrano, but he arguably performs much the same service. Author of I Will Make You Click: Online Dating Secrets Revealed, the 43-year-old has built a roaring trade over the past decade as a “cyber Cyrano”, who impersonates his clients on dating websites to find them love...