Humour

How do I love thee? Let me count the foreskins of these guys I slew

From Prince Harry to Henry V111, King Shaka's grandfather to King David: the things my species is prepared to do for love are nothing short of astounding

As a rule, human romantic relationships are failures, if you judge them according to the lofty standards of "happily ever after" and "till death do us part".



The numbers don't lie: by the time you're on your second romantic relationship, a whopping 50% of all your relationships have failed. Lord forbid you should, like hundreds of millions across the globe, be entering relationship No 10. You will have failed at 90% of all your relationships - with very scant statistical probability that the current one will "succeed" using the "make it last" criterion...