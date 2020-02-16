'It’s a beautiful connection': Nduduzo Makhathini joins top US jazz record label
16 February 2020 - 00:04
As a boy growing up in Pietermaritzburg, Nduduzo Makhathini learnt to play the piano from his mother, who took formal classical piano lessons.
She did not pursue a career in music, but she inspired her son’s love of it...
