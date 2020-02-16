Seven speakers talk passion, creativity and what to expect at Design Indaba
16 February 2020 - 00:01
Design soothsayers from all over the world will coalesce at the 25th Design Indaba conference in Cape Town in a celebration of creativity.
Six of those who'll be speaking at the event tell us more about their work and inspirations:..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.