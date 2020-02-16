Movies

There's an unfair burden put on black films, says 'Queen & Slim' director

Director Melina Matsoukas and writer Lena Waithe provide insight into the film that critics are calling 'Bonnie and Clyde for the Black Lives Matter era'

Glibly described by many critics as a Bonnie and Clyde for the Black Lives Matter era, Queen & Slim stars Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya and newcomer Jodie Turner-Smith. They play a couple whose misguided Tinder date turns into a nightmare that sees them shoot a policeman in self-defence and embark on a whirlwind journey across the US. In their plight they become unwilling fugitives from the law and increasingly comfortable, if initially strange, bedfellows.



Part road-trip movie, part outlaws on the run film and part romantic drama, Queen & Slim is far more than a simple re-imagining of classic American cinema genres reflected through the lens of black characters. Rather, it's a unique, often bitterly funny and ultimately powerful examination of the lived realities of black people in Trump's America. It shifts easily in tone and genre styles while never losing sight of the fact that by simply putting the lives of its subjects on screen with an empathetic tone and a heartfelt ear for their lives, it is a deeply political piece of fresh and invigorating work...