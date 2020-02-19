Women turned off by men who look 'too easy to seduce'

New UK research has found that when looking for a partner, women do not find men with certain “exploitability cues” attractive.

Carried out by researchers at Brunel University London, the new study looked at 151 young heterosexual and bisexual female university students and asked them to rate 110 photos of men on how attractive they found them in the short term (that is for casual sex) and long term (for example, for a committed relationship).

They were also asked to rate how easy they said it would be to seduce, pressure, or deceive the man in the photo into sex based on what the researchers call “exploitability cues,” which include being shy, young, sleepy, intoxicated, immature, or reckless.

The findings, published in the journal of Evolutionary Behavioral Sciences, showed that women were able to pick up on these exploitability cues and determine how easy a man would be to manipulate or seduce, a finding which the researchers say mirrors that of a previous study which showed that men can also pick up on these cues in women.

However, unlike men, women are not attracted to a man if he shows signs of being easy to seduce, manipulate, deceive or pressure into sex, whether it is because he is drunk, or young, or immature or so on.