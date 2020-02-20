Coconut Kelz finds humour in FW de Klerk saga: 'Blacks weren't humans then'

Coconut Kelz has found humour in FW de Klerk's recent comments about apartheid.

Lesego Tlhabi's alter-ego “Kelz” often addresses South African issues from a white perspective.

The former president received major backlash after denying apartheid was a crime against humanity, as declared by the UN in 1973.

De Klerk, through his foundation, said the UN's classification of apartheid as a crime against humanity was part of an agenda by the Soviet Union, the ANC and its allies to “stigmatise” white South Africans.

The foundation said the former president had repeatedly acknowledged the grave injustices committed under apartheid and had apologised on a number of occasions.

However, on Monday, after receiving backlash from various political parties, De Klerk apologised and withdrew the statement issued by his foundation.