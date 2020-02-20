Lifestyle

Coconut Kelz finds humour in FW de Klerk saga: 'Blacks weren't humans then'

20 February 2020 - 06:05 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Thoughts on FW de Klerk? 'Coconut Kelz' says he has apologised and it's time to look forwards instead of backwards.
Image: Twitter/@CoconutKelz

Coconut Kelz has found humour in FW de Klerk's recent comments about apartheid.

Lesego Tlhabi's alter-ego “Kelz” often addresses South African issues from a white perspective.

The former president received major backlash after denying apartheid was a crime against humanity, as declared by the UN in 1973.

De Klerk, through his foundation, said the UN's classification of apartheid as a crime against humanity was part of an agenda by the Soviet Union, the ANC and its allies to “stigmatise” white South Africans.

The foundation said the former president had repeatedly acknowledged the grave injustices committed under apartheid and had apologised on a number of occasions.

However, on Monday, after receiving backlash from various political parties, De Klerk apologised and withdrew the statement issued by his foundation.

“Kelz” took to YouTube to address his comments, saying what De Klerk meant was that, in the past, black people weren't seen as humans.

“It was a crime against blacks, but blacks weren't humans then, therefore not humanity. That's all he meant, no offence guys.”

Watch the video below:

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions.

