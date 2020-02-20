Harry and Meghan could be barred from using 'Sussex Royal' brand

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will begin their new life outside the royal inner circle at the start of April, their spokeswoman said Wednesday, as Buckingham Palace said it was reviewing the couple's use of the "Sussex Royal" label.

The couple will formally step down as senior royals from March 31, the spokeswoman said, and will no longer carry out duties on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II after that date.

They will no longer have an office at Buckingham Palace — the queen's London residence — and will instead be represented through their British charity from April 1, she added.

Harry, the 35-year-old second son of the heir apparent Prince Charles, will remain sixth in line to the throne, with no change in the line of succession.

The former army officer will also keep his military ranks of major, lieutenant commander and squadron leader in the army, navy and air force, the spokeswoman announced.