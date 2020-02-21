'I'm just livin' on a prayer', Prince Harry tells Bon Jovi in jokey Instagram post
A mock text conversation between Prince Harry and rock star Jon Bon Jovi has been posted on the Sussex Royal Instagram account.
In it, the American rocker says he'll be travelling to the UK and has an idea for one of the prince's favourite causes, the Invictus Games. The Duke of Sussex responds by referencing the lyrics of the singer's iconic 1986 anthem, Livin' On A Prayer.
Check it out:
The post is intended to promote a charity single titled Unbroken, which the Bon Jovi frontman will record with the Invictus Games Choir. Proceeds from the sale will go to the foundation that supports the sporting event for sick and injured military veterans.
While some social media users saw the funny side of the fictional exchange, others labelled it "tacky".
It is not the first time Harry has pooled his star power with a famous singer and used humour to shine a spotlight on a cause. Last year, he teamed up with Ed Sheeran to record a 'hairlarious' video to promote World Mental Health Day.
WATCH | The music video for 'Unbroken', which Jon Bon Jovi wrote to "to shine a spotlight on veterans living with post traumatic stress disorder and honour their service", according to the royal communications office.
Some may wonder if there was veiled message in the choice of song referenced in the post, given that Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have been widely critisiced for their decision to become more independent from the royal family.
Livin' on a Prayer is about a couple going through a rough time who declare to each other: "It doesn't make a difference if we make it or not / We've got each other and that's a lot / For love we'll give it a shot."
Harry will meet Bon Jovi at London's famed Abbey Road Studios — where the Beatles recorded most of their albums — on February 28 for the recording session. It'll be one of his last engagements as a senior member of the royal family.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will officially step down from their royal duties on March 31. Details of how the new arrangement will work are still being discussed by the couple and Buckingham Palace, but could see them having to drop the word "royal" from their Sussex Royal branding.
• Additional reporting by Estelle Shirbon of Reuters