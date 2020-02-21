'I'm just livin' on a prayer', Prince Harry tells Bon Jovi in jokey Instagram post

Some may wonder if there was veiled message in the choice of song referenced in the post, given that Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have been widely critisiced for their decision to become more independent from the royal family.

Livin' on a Prayer is about a couple going through a rough time who declare to each other: "It doesn't make a difference if we make it or not / We've got each other and that's a lot / For love we'll give it a shot."

Harry will meet Bon Jovi at London's famed Abbey Road Studios — where the Beatles recorded most of their albums — on February 28 for the recording session. It'll be one of his last engagements as a senior member of the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will officially step down from their royal duties on March 31. Details of how the new arrangement will work are still being discussed by the couple and Buckingham Palace, but could see them having to drop the word "royal" from their Sussex Royal branding.

• Additional reporting by Estelle Shirbon of Reuters