Lifestyle

'I'm just livin' on a prayer', Prince Harry tells Bon Jovi in jokey Instagram post

21 February 2020 - 10:48 By Toni Jaye Singer
Prince Harry joked about life in a text conversation with rock star Jon Bon Jovi.
Prince Harry joked about life in a text conversation with rock star Jon Bon Jovi.
Image: Peter Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images

A mock text conversation between Prince Harry and rock star Jon Bon Jovi has been posted on the Sussex Royal Instagram account.

In it, the American rocker says he'll be travelling to the UK and has an idea for one of the prince's favourite causes, the Invictus Games. The Duke of Sussex responds by referencing the lyrics of the singer's iconic 1986 anthem, Livin' On A Prayer.

Check it out:

The post is intended to promote a charity single titled Unbroken, which the Bon Jovi frontman will record with the Invictus Games Choir. Proceeds from the sale will go to the foundation that supports the sporting event for sick and injured military veterans.

While some social media users saw the funny side of the fictional exchange, others labelled it  "tacky".

It is not the first time Harry has pooled his star power with a famous singer and used humour to shine a spotlight on a cause. Last year, he teamed up with Ed Sheeran to record a 'hairlarious' video to promote World Mental Health Day.

WATCH | The music video for 'Unbroken', which Jon Bon Jovi wrote to "to shine a spotlight on veterans living with post traumatic stress disorder and honour their service", according to the royal communications office.

Some may wonder if there was veiled message in the choice of song referenced in the post, given that Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have been widely critisiced for their decision to become more independent from the royal family.

Livin' on a Prayer is about a couple going through a rough time who declare to each other: "It doesn't make a difference if we make it or not / We've got each other and that's a lot / For love we'll give it a shot."

Harry will meet Bon Jovi at London's famed Abbey Road Studios — where the Beatles recorded most of their albums — on February 28 for the recording session. It'll be one of his last engagements as a senior member of the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will officially step down from their royal duties on March 31. Details of how the new arrangement will work are still being discussed by the couple and Buckingham Palace, but could see them having to drop the word "royal" from their Sussex Royal branding.

Additional reporting by Estelle Shirbon of Reuters

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

WATCH | Gingers unite as Ed Sheeran & Prince Harry star in 'hairlarious' video

"It's like looking in the mirror," Prince Harry jokes as he opens the door to pop superstar Ed Sheeran in a video shared on the Sussex Royal ...
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Harry and Meghan could be barred from using 'Sussex Royal' brand

The couple will formally step down as senior royals from March 31 and will no longer carry out duties on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II after that date.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Meghan Markle on reality TV show? Sorry, not happening

CTV Channel has disputed reports that the former 'Suits' star will appear in the Netflix reality show, 'I Do, Redo'
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Best and worst dressed A-listers on the #SONA2020 red carpet The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Zozi Tunzi's best and worst looks from her Miss Universe homecoming tour The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Miss Universe Zozi Tunzi 'declares' Nando's the best chicken in the world Food
  4. Will you die from the coronavirus? Study reveals who is most at risk Health & Sex
  5. Death of a humble waiter stirs Twitter hearts Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Dudu Myeni tells her side of the SAA story: 5 points from her first day of ...
#SonaDebate2020: 4 key moments from day one in parliament.