WATCH | 'What was that all about?': Trump scoffs at 'Parasite's' Oscar win

Trump railed against the Best Picture winner as well as Best Supporting Actor winner Brad Pitt, who expressed support for Trump's impeachment

21 February 2020 - 13:55 By AFP
US President Donald Trump has mocked Oscar winners 'Parasite' and Brad Pitt. File photo.
Image: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

President Donald Trump on Thursday scorned the best picture Oscar for South Korean film "Parasite," asking how a foreign movie could get the honour.

"How bad was the Academy Awards this year?" Trump asked the crowd at a packed reelection campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

"We got enough problems with South Korea, with trade. On top of it, they give them the best movie of the year?" Trump asked in disbelief.

"Parasite," a dark comedy exploring class divides, made history by becoming the first non-English-language film to win Hollywood's biggest annual prize.

WATCH | US President Donald Trump mocks 'Parasite's' Oscar win and Best Supporting Actor Brad Pitt.

Saying "was it good? I don't know," Trump seemed to indicate he had not watched the film.

Neon, the US distributor for "Parasite," answered the president on Twitter, saying his opposition to the subtitled film was "Understandable, he can't read."

Trump, whose presidency has been built on a nationalist "America first" slogan, said it was time to bring back classics from Hollywood's golden age.

"Let's get 'Gone With the Wind.' Can we get 'Gone With the Wind' back please? 'Sunset Boulevard?'" he said.

Trump also took a crack at Best Supporting Actor winner Brad Pitt, calling him "a little wiseguy." Pitt used his award acceptance speech to support the impeachment of Trump.

