Movie Review

Adam Sandler gives a career-defining performance in 'Uncut Gems'

This Netflix crime drama delivers a hard look at what happens when people allow their ambitions to run away with them

The Safdie brothers have established themselves as America’s most unnerving and psychologically intense present-day filmmakers. Their films are marked by situations in which characters, existing in the hustle of the underbelly of the brothers’ beloved New York streets, arrogantly believe they’re able to intuit more moves ahead than anyone else and are therefore immune to the follies of lesser men who end up being pinned down by the points of the arrows of outrageous fortune constantly slung at them by fate.



Their latest offering, a Netflix-funded, hard to watch, yet true to life, roller-coaster ride of unbearable emotional tension, delivers all the bittersweet satisfaction of a Shakespearian tragedy. This is thanks to a career-defining performance by Adam Sandler, singularly unnerving cinematography by Darius Khondji and a piercingly ominous score by Daniel Lopatin (known as Oneohtrix Point Never to serious electronica heads)...