Dog treats to gummy sweets: Seven dope CBD products on shelf now

From stress relief to reducing inflammation, the supposed curative benefits of cannabis-derived cannabidiol (CBD) are many. Here are a few ways to get your dose on

1. SPARKLING DOPE DRINKS



DOPE is a refreshingly light, natural flavoured sparkling drink with a dab of the highest quality CBD. It is available in three flavours - pineapple, grapefruit and watermelon. ..