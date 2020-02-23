Lifestyle

Dog treats to gummy sweets: Seven dope CBD products on shelf now

From stress relief to reducing inflammation, the supposed curative benefits of cannabis-derived cannabidiol (CBD) are many. Here are a few ways to get your dose on

23 February 2020 - 00:01 By Andrea nagel

1. SPARKLING DOPE DRINKS

DOPE is a refreshingly light, natural flavoured sparkling drink with a dab of the highest quality CBD. It is available in three flavours - pineapple, grapefruit and watermelon. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'It was an isolated incident': Dis-Chem apologises for black face mannequin Lifestyle
  2. WATCH | #Goals: Engaged and married at the same time on a flight from Jozi to ... Travel
  3. ‘Rogue’ black face mannequin snapped in Dis-Chem store Lifestyle
  4. Four SA hotels make Forbes's prestige five-star list for the first time Travel
  5. SA has 1.8 women to every 1 man on cheating site Ashley Madison Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Zuma's back: hundreds gather to welcome Jacob Zuma back home
'Mr President, you need to do more!': chaos erupts at Tazne murder suspect ...