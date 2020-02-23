Movie Review
Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' is a timeless tale for an enlightened age
Though it was disgracefully under-appreciated at the Oscars, this film is a smart, well-acted adaptation of a much-loved classic
Greta Gerwig’s smart, well-acted adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic tale of the lives, loves and dreams of the March daughters is a timeless version of the much-loved classic. It also gives enough of a nod to the changing gender realities of today to make it satisfyingly timely, too.
Disgracefully under-appreciated by this year’s Academy Awards, it’s a sure-footed period piece that moves along at a refreshingly fresh pace. Its just-over-two-hour running length is justified by intelligent and pertinent directorial choices and super acting from its talented ensemble — in particular Saoirse Ronan as the nonconformist wannabe writer Jo, Eliza Scanlen as tragically good-hearted but physically ailing Beth and Laura Dern as the sisters’ struggling Marmee...
