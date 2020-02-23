Motoring

'It was an instant classic': Citroën Déesse turns 65

A veritable goddess of French automobiles celebrates a milestone birthday this year

The André Citroën story seems defined by passion, triumph and tragedy. But these are themes that generally dye the lives of great innovators who pursued dreams, made sacrifices and left remarkable legacies.



The Frenchman established the automotive brand that bore his surname in 1919 after a career building armaments during the war. And he died in 1935, aged 57, a year after the release of what was arguably his pièce de résistance: the forward-thinking Traction Avant, which employed a unitary construction design rather than the body-on-frame approach that was the norm in vehicular construction during the era...