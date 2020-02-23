Last Word

Musician Leonard Cohen’s life illuminates a thing or two about setbacks

It’s not over ’til the Baldy monk sings

I have a friend who has recently had a serious financial setback. He is being brave about it, at least on the outside, with people who are no closer than friends, but it’s a fearful thing to be left with nothing when you were expecting something, at a time when it feels as though there’s nothing you can do about it.



I’ve racked my brain for what to say to him by way of consolation or encouragement, and honestly, I have nothing. I could say, “If there’s anything I can do, please let me know”, but what if he says, “Well, you can give me some of your money”?..