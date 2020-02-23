Music
New albums to listen to when you feel like crying - or intimidating people
Pick the perfect music to suit your mood with these bite-sized reviews of the latest from Eminem, Asgeir, The Weeknd and Pop Smoke
23 February 2020 - 00:00
These days finding new music is just as frustrating as endlessly scrolling through the Netflix home screen looking for something edgy to watch before eventually settling on Brooklyn 99 reruns.
So why not choose some new music according to what mood you're in? Below are some suggestions:..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.