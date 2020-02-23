Lifestyle

Car Review

Newbie Suzuki S-Presso should please fans of cheap and cheerful cars

Gugu Masuku discovers that driving in India is an extreme sport while road testing this new rival to the Datsun Go and Renault Kwid

23 February 2020 - 00:00 By Gugu Masuku

There are certain destinations that change a person for good. India is one country I did not have any intention of visiting, but when the invitation to attend the Suzuki S-Presso global launch there came my way, it was now or never.

Landing in New Delhi at 4am in mid-winter I discovered a city that was already awake and buzzing. As far as first impressions go, there was an atmosphere of peace and contentment that lingered amid the chaos. It was disarming. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'It was an isolated incident': Dis-Chem apologises for black face mannequin Lifestyle
  2. WATCH | #Goals: Engaged and married at the same time on a flight from Jozi to ... Travel
  3. ‘Rogue’ black face mannequin snapped in Dis-Chem store Lifestyle
  4. Four SA hotels make Forbes's prestige five-star list for the first time Travel
  5. SA has 1.8 women to every 1 man on cheating site Ashley Madison Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Zuma's back: hundreds gather to welcome Jacob Zuma back home
'Mr President, you need to do more!': chaos erupts at Tazne murder suspect ...