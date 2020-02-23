Car Review

Newbie Suzuki S-Presso should please fans of cheap and cheerful cars

Gugu Masuku discovers that driving in India is an extreme sport while road testing this new rival to the Datsun Go and Renault Kwid

There are certain destinations that change a person for good. India is one country I did not have any intention of visiting, but when the invitation to attend the Suzuki S-Presso global launch there came my way, it was now or never.



Landing in New Delhi at 4am in mid-winter I discovered a city that was already awake and buzzing. As far as first impressions go, there was an atmosphere of peace and contentment that lingered amid the chaos. It was disarming. ..