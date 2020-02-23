The A-Listers
Pearl Thusi's collaboration with MAC shows the world is her oyster
23 February 2020 - 00:00
She's set to make history next week when the show she headlines becomes the first African production to debut globally on streaming service Netflix.
And on Thursday evening Pearl Thusi celebrated another milestone - the Queen Sono lead actress is the first local face to collaborate with international makeup giant MAC Cosmetics...
