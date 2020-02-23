Music

Sing up, Billie Eilish! Is 'No Time To Die' too chilled to be a Bond song?

Neil McCormick isn't so sure that the young Grammy winner has hit the mark with her broody ballad for the new 007 movie

Billie Eilish has released her James Bond theme, No Time to Die. And I am not sure if the teenage pop prodigy has succeeded in conferring downbeat youthful cool on the ageing super-spy franchise or simply been so overwhelmed by the experience she was scared to open her mouth.



It certainly sounds like a Bond song, albeit with the dynamics dialled down so low you are forced to imagine Daniel Craig creeping around on tiptoes, perhaps rifling for some secret documents or just trying to slip off the set to get his thespian career back on track without Barbara Broccoli noticing...