Kardashians pay tribute to their late father, Robert
24 February 2020 - 06:52
The Kardashian children paid tribute to their father on Saturday, on what would have been his 76th birthday, posting pictures on social media.
Kim shared a black-and-white childhood picture of herself and her dad, Robert.
Kourtney shared two pictures of herself and middle sister Kim with their father.
Khloe Kardashian shared a number of pictures of her father alone and with family on her Instagram stories, while Robert shared his tribute on Twitter.
Happy birthday Dad!!💙💙 pic.twitter.com/5QPcSxFYiA— ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) February 22, 2020
The Kardashian patriarch died at the age of 59 in September 2003, shortly after he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer, according to E! News.