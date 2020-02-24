Lifestyle

Kardashians pay tribute to their late father, Robert

24 February 2020 - 06:52 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Kim Kardashian has previously said her father inspired her to study law.
Image: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The Kardashian children paid tribute to their father on Saturday, on what would have been his 76th birthday, posting pictures on social media.

Kim shared a black-and-white childhood picture of herself and her dad, Robert.

Kourtney shared two pictures of herself and middle sister Kim with their father.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Birthday to my Daddy.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Khloe Kardashian shared a number of pictures of her father alone and with family on her Instagram stories, while Robert shared his tribute on Twitter.

The Kardashian patriarch died at the age of 59 in September 2003, shortly after he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer, according to E! News.

