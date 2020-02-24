Lifestyle

Mmusi Maimane has SA shook with his taste in music (Yup, Cassper is there)

24 February 2020 - 09:40 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Mosa leader Mmusi Maimane.
Image: Twitter/Mmusi Maimane

When Mmusi Maimane is not fighting for change in SA or throwing jabs at President Cyril Ramaphosa, he is listening to some proudly SA rap music.

The Movement of One SA (Mosa) leader had social media doing a double-take when he shared that he was a fan of the latest tracks by rappers Cassper Nyovest and AKA.

This after Nyovest talked about the reception he received in Phalaborwa, Limpopo, at the weekend, where he performed his latest offering, Good For That.

According to the rapper, Good For That will be the “biggest hip hop song of the year”. 

“Unless I drop something hotter than it, we got one. Once it connects outside Johannesburg, I know we inside,” he added.

Maimane said the song “goes in for sure”, with a fire emoji.

However, he pointed out that Nyovest was not the only one with a hot song right now: “You have some competition from that Nkalakatha track. May the best song win.”

In a back and forth conversation, Nyovest vowed to teach Maimane how to dance to his song.

Many of Maimane's followers were surprised by his taste in music and took to his comment section.

Here is a snapshot of the reactions.

