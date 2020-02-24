Zozibini Tunzi grateful to have shared her story in black history month
As black history month nears its end in the US, Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has conveyed her gratitude for the opportunity to engage African Americans on their rights, history and the significance of the event.
According to New York Times, February is dedicated to recognising and commemorating contributions made by black people in various fields, including science, politics and the arts.
Zozibini, who is based in the US for the duration of her reign, described the engagement as “one of my biggest privileges”. She said as a black South African she was able to share her own history.
One of my biggest privileges in this journey so far has been being involved in discussions about black history month. As a South African getting to sit down with African Americans and hearing their stories through their experiences and also sharing mine and a piece of my country and history with them. Black history month is coming to an end so I want to thank @esteelaudercompanies for extending the invite and allowing me to be a part of this beautiful discussion. I hope we continue to have plenty more way beyond the month. To @naturi4real @joshuakissi @gelila.bekele @ukonwaojo @missjulee you are magnificent. It was an honor sharing the stage with you and I can confidently say that you indeed are your ancestors wildest dreams❤️ Styled by @meemmap
At the beginning of the month she emphasised the importance of black people knowing their history and said while she is not American, she shares an understanding of the struggles experienced by black people.
“I think it's important for us to understand where we come from because it is through that that we can know where we are going,” she said, before suggesting that conversations about black people need to extend beyond February.
Happy black history month! I’m not African American but I am a proud black woman and I understand the struggles black people went through and still have to go through for us to be where we are today. I think it is so important for us to understand where we come from because it is through that, that we can know where we are going. I also understand that like Marian Wright Edelman said, “we cannot be what we cannot see”, which is why it is important to celebrate black success and excellence. With that, I hope you enjoy every bit of this month and I hope these conversations extend way beyond 29 days 🖤