Zozibini Tunzi grateful to have shared her story in black history month

As black history month nears its end in the US, Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has conveyed her gratitude for the opportunity to engage African Americans on their rights, history and the significance of the event.

According to New York Times, February is dedicated to recognising and commemorating contributions made by black people in various fields, including science, politics and the arts.

Zozibini, who is based in the US for the duration of her reign, described the engagement as “one of my biggest privileges”. She said as a black South African she was able to share her own history.