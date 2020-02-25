Hot action movies to stream right now
They’re seeking revenge, rescuing the innocent or simply saving the world in these heart-stopping flicks
Aquaman (2018)
Jason Momoa stars as Arthur Curry, also known as Aquaman, in this visually stunning adventure film. He goes on a life-changing quest to prevent a potentially devastating war.
For more Aquaman, also watch Justice League.
Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018)
Ethan Hunt and his team must stop terrorists from making an atomic bomb in this heart-stopping action flick.
Also watch Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol and Oblivion.
Braven (2018)
Joe and his father arrive at their remote cabin expecting a relaxed weekend, but find heroin stashed there by drug traffickers. They have to fight for their lives when the traffickers return to claim their goods.
For another vigilante dad, watch the classic Gladiator.
Central Intelligence (2016)
Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart star in this crime caper about a timid accountant who is lured into the criminal underworld after reconnecting with an old friend on Facebook.
See more Dwayne Johnson in Rampage.
Peppermint (2018)
Five years after her husband and daughter are killed in a senseless act of violence, a woman comes back from self-imposed exile to seek revenge against those responsible and the system that let them go free.
For a great female-led heist film, check out Ocean’s 8.
Hotel Artemis (2018)
Jodie Foster gives a thrilling performance as “The Nurse” who runs a top-secret hospital for criminals in riot-torn near-future Los Angeles.
For another futuristic action movie, try Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One.
War (2007)
An oldie, but a goodie. Jason Statham and Jet Li star in this thriller about an FBI agent who’s determined to take down a mysterious assassin after the killer murders his partner. This is pure action at its finest.
For more classic action, try Kickboxer with Jean-Claude van Damme.
Atomic Blonde (2017) — coming soon
Charlize Theron plays Lorraine Broughton, an MI6 spy who is sent to Berlin on the eve of the Wall's collapse. She is tasked with investigating the murder of a fellow agent. Stream it from February 27.
For more Charlize, watch Aeon Flux.
How to get Showmax from R49 per month
Sign up for Showmax mobile and get full access to the full catalogue on one mobile device for R49pm. Vodacom customers can get Showmax Mobile plus 2GB data for R99pm.
Other ways to get Showmax
New customers get a 14-day free trial and then pay R99 per month.
DStv Premium subscribers get Showmax free — visit showmax.com to sign up. DStv Compact and Compact Plus subscribers pay R49pm.
This article was paid for by Showmax.