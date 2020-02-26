Lifestyle

Cardi B defends Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's transgender daughter against criticism

26 February 2020 - 11:18 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Cardi B defended Zaya after she came out as transgender.
Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

American rapper Cardi B has defended Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's transgender daughter, Zaya, 12.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker is the latest to do so, after her basketball legend dad revealed that Zaya, born a boy named Zion, was transitioning.

Introducing Zaya on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Wade used words such as “compassionate, world-changer and wise” to describe her.

“First of all, me and my wife, my wife, Gabrielle Union, we are proud. When I say proud, we are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community. And we're proud allies as well.” 

Last week, the couple was bashed by social media users for supporting Zaya.

Many, including American rapper Young Thug, said: “God doesn't make mistakes.”

Speaking on Instagram Live, Cardi B said people should let Zaya be who she wants to be.

“Before you say your opinions, think about how this kid is a 12-year-old who could be very sensitive,” said the rapper.

“How old is too young? If you are born thinking that you are a girl in a boy’s body, how old do you have to be to keep knowing that that’s who you are? That’s your identity. What is the age limit for you to know that that’s what you want to be?”

WARNING: Video contains strong language.

She also urged people to be more understanding of others, even if they were “old school”.

“I understand that they just don’t be understanding certain s**t, please try to understand. Because sometimes you will be wanting people to understand you. So try to understand somebody else, especially when it is a child,” Cardi added.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper praised Zaya for educating others and slammed people for being negative towards her.

“Let’s say they would’ve kept it a secret? Y’all would’ve been saying, ‘I think his son is gay'.

“When you got a secret it just feels such as such a burden ... You might as well be free and let it out. And while you are free and letting it out and telling the truth, why not educate? Why not educate? Speak your truth,” she said.

Earlier this month, Union shared a video of Zaya encouraging people afraid of being judged to “not even think about that” and “stay true to yourself”.

