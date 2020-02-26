Cardi B defends Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's transgender daughter against criticism

American rapper Cardi B has defended Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's transgender daughter, Zaya, 12.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker is the latest to do so, after her basketball legend dad revealed that Zaya, born a boy named Zion, was transitioning.

Introducing Zaya on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Wade used words such as “compassionate, world-changer and wise” to describe her.

“First of all, me and my wife, my wife, Gabrielle Union, we are proud. When I say proud, we are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community. And we're proud allies as well.”

Last week, the couple was bashed by social media users for supporting Zaya.

Many, including American rapper Young Thug, said: “God doesn't make mistakes.”