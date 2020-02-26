Lifestyle

'My daughter dumped me the day before she got married': Thomas Markle

26 February 2020 - 10:26 By Busang Senne
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Image: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

“I'm very upset with Meghan and Harry right now. I don't think they have the right to use the word royal. I don't think they have a right to speak to the queen in the way they have spoken to her, I think it's an insult to the queen and to the British people.”

This is what Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Meghan Markle, had to say about his daughter’s response to Buckingham Palace’s alleged discrimination towards her and Prince Harry with regards to the future of their royal titles.

The fresh criticism surfaced from a video published by The Daily Mail of the Duchess of Sussex’s father being asked for comment by paparazzi while running an errand in his town of Rosarito, Mexico.

Markle said he was “dumped” by the duchess the day before her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018 and that she is now rejecting the royal family the same way she rejected her own.

This isn’t the first time Markle has lambasted his daughter and her husband. Markle has been vocal about Meghan's distancing of herself from their relationship as well as the perceived lack of respect his daughter and Prince Harry have shown towards the British monarchy during #Megxit.

Markle has previously said he would appear in court to testify against his daughter in her MailOnline case if it meant seeing her again, and accused the duchess of “cheapening” the royal family in response to her decision to separate from the monarchy with her husband and child, Archie.

READ MORE

Meghan's father to Meghan: Would be great to see you, even in court

Meghan Markle's estranged father Thomas said on Monday that he was prepared to face his daughter in court and that she and her husband Prince Harry ...
News
4 weeks ago

It's sad, but there was no other option, says Prince Harry on royal split

Britain's Prince Harry has spoken of his sadness at being forced to give up his royal duties in a deal with Queen Elizabeth and senior Windsors, ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Possible court showdown between Meghan and her dad over leaked letter

Prince Harry's wife Meghan could face her father in court over the publication of a letter she wrote to him, British media said.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Nando’s takes a dig at competitors selling chicken nuggets Food
  2. Celeb designer on what Somhale's wedding outfits say about them The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. 'It was an isolated incident': Dis-Chem apologises for black face mannequin Lifestyle
  4. WATCH | Daring leopard snatches food right out of crocodile's mouth Travel
  5. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | February 23 to 29 2020 Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Julius Malema arrest warrant: all you need to know.
Zuma's back: hundreds gather to welcome Jacob Zuma back home