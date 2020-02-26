'My daughter dumped me the day before she got married': Thomas Markle

“I'm very upset with Meghan and Harry right now. I don't think they have the right to use the word royal. I don't think they have a right to speak to the queen in the way they have spoken to her, I think it's an insult to the queen and to the British people.”

This is what Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Meghan Markle, had to say about his daughter’s response to Buckingham Palace’s alleged discrimination towards her and Prince Harry with regards to the future of their royal titles.

The fresh criticism surfaced from a video published by The Daily Mail of the Duchess of Sussex’s father being asked for comment by paparazzi while running an errand in his town of Rosarito, Mexico.

Markle said he was “dumped” by the duchess the day before her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018 and that she is now rejecting the royal family the same way she rejected her own.

This isn’t the first time Markle has lambasted his daughter and her husband. Markle has been vocal about Meghan's distancing of herself from their relationship as well as the perceived lack of respect his daughter and Prince Harry have shown towards the British monarchy during #Megxit.

Markle has previously said he would appear in court to testify against his daughter in her MailOnline case if it meant seeing her again, and accused the duchess of “cheapening” the royal family in response to her decision to separate from the monarchy with her husband and child, Archie.