Now you can see which shows are all the rage as Netflix unveils new top 10 feature

In a new move, the American streaming giant will be revealing a top 10 of the day's most popular films and series on its platform.

Netflix subscribers can now access a new feature on the platform. The streaming giant has announced it is rolling out a top 10 ranking of its most popular shows.

Launched worldwide on February 24, this new feature will enable viewers to see the ten most popular programs of the day on Netflix in their country.

The ranking will cover both series and films. This feature was tested over the past six months in Mexico and the UK.

Cameron Johnson, Production Innovation Director at Netflix, issued the following statement: "We are constantly looking for ways to make Netflix better. It's why we've been experimenting with top 10 lists in Mexico and the UK for the last six plus months. Members in both countries have found them useful, so we are now rolling them out to even more."