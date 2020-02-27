WATCH | Just call me Harry, prince says as he starts to wrap up royal life

Prince Harry asked to be introduced as just “Harry” at an event on Wednesday, kicking off a final round of public engagements before he and wife Meghan step back from their royal duties.

The Duke of Sussex, a grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, will stop using “His Royal Highness” from the end of March when the couple stop being working royals.

But at a conference in Edinburgh for his sustainable tourism project Travalyst, it emerged he was already adopting a more informal approach.

“He's made it clear that we are all just to call him Harry, so ladies and gentlemen — please give a big, warm Scottish welcome to Harry,” host Ayesha Hazarika said in her introduction.

The 35-year-old prince has faced accusations of hypocrisy for using private planes while advocating action to combat global warming but he insists he mostly travels via commercial flights.

He used his remarks in Edinburgh to warn of the risks of huge increases in tourists at key locations, which he said could cause pollution, overwhelm local communities and drive out wildlife.