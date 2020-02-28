A cat-specific playlist could keep your kitty calm at the vet

If you're planning on taking your cat to the vet any time soon then you might want to consider preparing a cat-friendly playlist for your feline friend, says a new US study, which has found that playing music specifically created for cats can help calm them down in stressful situations.

Carried out by researchers at Louisiana State University (LSU), the new study recruited 20 pet cats and played them 20 minutes of cat-specific music (Scooter Bere's Aria by David Teie), classical music (Élégie by Fauré) or no music at all in a random order at each of three physical examinations at the vets, two weeks apart.

Cat-specific music is based on the same principle of what makes music pleasing to the human ear, which is often compositions which have a beat similar to our resting pulse rate and contain frequencies from the human vocal range.

Similarly, cat-specific music is composed of lines based on affiliative cat vocalisations, such as purring and suckling sounds, and frequencies similar to the feline vocal range.